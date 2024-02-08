Reviewing Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Woodside Energy Group and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.24 $6.50 billion N/A N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.31 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.27

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82%

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

