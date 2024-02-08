RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th.

RH opened at $254.83 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.54 and its 200 day moving average is $293.04.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

