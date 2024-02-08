Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.51.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.