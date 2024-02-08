Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.