Roth Mkm Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $300.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $272.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day moving average is $226.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.