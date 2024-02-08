Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

