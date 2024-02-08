Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Royal Gold worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

