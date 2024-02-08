Rumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 14,591 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the average volume of 5,784 call options.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RUM opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Rumble has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
