Russel Metals (RUSMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, February 9th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $34.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

