Russel Metals (RUSMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.