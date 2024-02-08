Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 7,500 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $536.02 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $556.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIA. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

