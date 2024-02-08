Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

