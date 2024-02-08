Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.00

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 248 ($3.11). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.26), with a volume of 95,183 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.81. The stock has a market cap of £180.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,130.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

