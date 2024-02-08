Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.59

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.59 and last traded at $88.24, with a volume of 106967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

