Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

NYSE:FI opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

