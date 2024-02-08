Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $186.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 19,088.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

