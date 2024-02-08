Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

