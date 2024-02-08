Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,662 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 32,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

