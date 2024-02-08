Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Releases Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Security Federal had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Security Federal stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Security Federal has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Security Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

