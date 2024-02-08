Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE ST opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after buying an additional 475,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,529,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

