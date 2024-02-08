Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.12, but opened at $33.53. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 480,865 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

