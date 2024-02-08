Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 9,786 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,581.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

