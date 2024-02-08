Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) General Counsel Benjamin Jackson Sells 5,665 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

