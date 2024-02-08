Sheila Flavell Purchases 230 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £998.20 ($1,251.35).

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM stock opened at GBX 426 ($5.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £466.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 475.98. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 362.50 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

