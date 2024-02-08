Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Mincon Group Price Performance
MCON stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.58. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.19).
About Mincon Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mincon Group
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.