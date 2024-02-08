Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MCON stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.58. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.19).

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

