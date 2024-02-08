Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,080,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.