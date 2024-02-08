Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $90.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.43.

SIMO opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

