Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.