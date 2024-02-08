Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLX. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

