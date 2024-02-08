Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

SKY opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

