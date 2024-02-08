Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Skyworks Solutions worth $50,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after purchasing an additional 508,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

