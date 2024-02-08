Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Down 34.6 %

Insider Transactions at Snap

SNAP stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.