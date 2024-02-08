Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Trading Down 34.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.28. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth about $423,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.