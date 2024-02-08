Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Lowered by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $294.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.91.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.