Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 249.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $294.50 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.95 and a 200-day moving average of $271.91.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

