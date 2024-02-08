Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Snowline Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SGD opened at C$5.36 on Wednesday. Snowline Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$775.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.99.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Snowline Gold

In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of Snowline Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. 26.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

