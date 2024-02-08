Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Snowline Gold
In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of Snowline Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00. 26.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snowline Gold Company Profile
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowline Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why H&R Block Stock Looks More Attractive After Earnings Dip
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.