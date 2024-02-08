Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £149.10 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton bought 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,491 ($18.69) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($186.91).

Softcat Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,492.99 ($18.72) on Thursday. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,355.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,388.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,667.86, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

