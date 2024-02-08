Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,727 shares of company stock worth $106,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 382.6% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,097,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 938.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

