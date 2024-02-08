Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sotera Health in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sotera Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Sotera Health Trading Down 2.5 %

SHC stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sotera Health by 428.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

Featured Stories

