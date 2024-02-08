Southern (SO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Southern to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

SO opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Report on SO

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,763. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Southern by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,220,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 854,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,076,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.