Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,045 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,880 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 205,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

