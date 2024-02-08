Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.18. Spanish Mountain Gold shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 134,165 shares.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 24.01 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spanish Mountain Gold

In other news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 241,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$42,262.50. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 483,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,727. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

