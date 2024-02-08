Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.61.

NYSE:SPR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $38.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

