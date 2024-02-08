Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share.

SPR stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 174.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

