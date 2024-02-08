Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $232.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.36.

SPOT opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $114.64 and a twelve month high of $248.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

