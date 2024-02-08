Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $248.67 and last traded at $244.02, with a volume of 2559771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $223.25.

The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

