Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.36.

Shares of SPOT opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $248.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

