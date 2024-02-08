Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $315.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $114.64 and a 1 year high of $248.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

