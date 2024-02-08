Stellantis (STLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STLA stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,611,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

