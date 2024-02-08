Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 342,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 104,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Stelmine Canada Trading Down 9.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
