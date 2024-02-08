Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

